Roman Reigns is about to cross a massive WWE milestone and fans aren't happy

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching another big WWE milestone, and many fans don't seem thrilled about it.

The Tribal Chief became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020 and has yet to lose the belt. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE title and holds it to this day. Roman has broken tons of records and crossed a bunch of major milestones during his current run as the undisputed champion.

Next month, Roman Reigns is all set to complete three long years without being pinned in WWE. Several months before Reigns became Universal Champion, he had kicked off his impressive streak of not taking a pinfall during an official match.

On December 15, 2019, WWE presented the TLC event, and one of the matches featured on the card pitted Reigns against Baron Corbin. On that night, Corbin pinned Reigns to achieve one of the biggest wins of his WWE career.

No one in WWE has been able to pin The Tribal Chief since that night. If this continues, next month, Reigns will complete three years (1095 days) without suffering a pinfall loss.

However, the WWE Universe didn't seem too happy over this stat about The Tribal Chief. Check out some of the reactions below:

Bickle bork @BickleKun @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE Not at all, they decided that he was the new Hulk Hogan, and decided that he wins all the time. Nicholas could’ve been champion for the last eight or nine years if the writers deemed it so. It’s not an accomplishment . It’s bad and lazy writing @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE Not at all, they decided that he was the new Hulk Hogan, and decided that he wins all the time. Nicholas could’ve been champion for the last eight or nine years if the writers deemed it so. It’s not an accomplishment . It’s bad and lazy writing

coolguysince01 @coolguysince01 @WrestleOps

What’s the exact number if you take that away? @WWE RomanReigns @WWE We still have to put an Asterix on that because he was gone for eight months because of the pandemic because of his weakened immune systemWhat’s the exact number if you take that away? @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE We still have to put an Asterix on that because he was gone for eight months because of the pandemic because of his weakened immune systemWhat’s the exact number if you take that away?

Contrarian @Ryno46775181 @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE So FN boring This is like the hulk hogan days. I was hoping hhh would put an end to this Roman streak and make the title exciting. Bring your ratings up by not doing the same material @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE So FN boring This is like the hulk hogan days. I was hoping hhh would put an end to this Roman streak and make the title exciting. Bring your ratings up by not doing the same material

Joey fatts @joeyjo35t @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE Literally one of the worst storylines they’ve ever made. They’ve wasted three years. Lost a lot of good talent. Yeah some of the time it might be coming back but. What’s the point of this guy being champion? What are they trying to prove? @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE Literally one of the worst storylines they’ve ever made. They’ve wasted three years. Lost a lot of good talent. Yeah some of the time it might be coming back but. What’s the point of this guy being champion? What are they trying to prove?

Dark Prince Cosplays @Sinner51190 @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE It’s really not a staggering accomplishment b/c the company has been going out of their way to protect him since he got there. They won’t allow anyone else to be credible. Thats not impressive at all. Being on top while everyone it’s over cuz you’re better is far more impressive. @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE It’s really not a staggering accomplishment b/c the company has been going out of their way to protect him since he got there. They won’t allow anyone else to be credible. Thats not impressive at all. Being on top while everyone it’s over cuz you’re better is far more impressive.

Roman Reigns has put down every single threat in his path during his legendary reign

Roman Reigns' reign as WWE's top guy has been nothing short of impressive. He has beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Edge, and many other top guys in his quest to remain the biggest star in WWE.

Reigns' confidence and charisma are at an all-time high and he has seemingly improved over the past two years. As for his relaxed schedule that many fans aren't happy with, here's what The Head of the Table had to say:

"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward....I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run, but I’m an annual character on WWE television," Reigns said.

Reigns has been unstoppable for a long time at this point. He is all set to face Logan Paul at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE and fans are convinced that Reigns will come out victorious once again.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns possibly crossing three years without being pinned? Share it in the comment section below.

