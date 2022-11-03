Roman Reigns is about to cross a massive WWE milestone and fans aren't happy

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching another big WWE milestone, and many fans don't seem thrilled about it.
The Tribal Chief became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020 and has yet to lose the belt. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE title and holds it to this day. Roman has broken tons of records and crossed a bunch of major milestones during his current run as the undisputed champion.
Next month, Roman Reigns is all set to complete three long years without being pinned in WWE. Several months before Reigns became Universal Champion, he had kicked off his impressive streak of not taking a pinfall during an official match.
On December 15, 2019, WWE presented the TLC event, and one of the matches featured on the card pitted Reigns against Baron Corbin. On that night, Corbin pinned Reigns to achieve one of the biggest wins of his WWE career.
No one in WWE has been able to pin The Tribal Chief since that night. If this continues, next month, Reigns will complete three years (1095 days) without suffering a pinfall loss.
However, the WWE Universe didn't seem too happy over this stat about The Tribal Chief. Check out some of the reactions below:
Roman Reigns has put down every single threat in his path during his legendary reign
Roman Reigns' reign as WWE's top guy has been nothing short of impressive. He has beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Edge, and many other top guys in his quest to remain the biggest star in WWE.
Reigns' confidence and charisma are at an all-time high and he has seemingly improved over the past two years. As for his relaxed schedule that many fans aren't happy with, here's what The Head of the Table had to say:
"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward....I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run, but I’m an annual character on WWE television," Reigns said.
Reigns has been unstoppable for a long time at this point. He is all set to face Logan Paul at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE and fans are convinced that Reigns will come out victorious once again.
What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns possibly crossing three years without being pinned? Share it in the comment section below.