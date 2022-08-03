Roman Reigns has crossed The Undertaker's huge WWE milestone

Roman Reigns recently crossed The Undertaker in terms of combined days as WWE Champion.

Roman Reigns has won the WWE title on four separate occasions, with a combined reign of 240 days (0+41+77+122). He currently holds the prestigious belt as a part of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

(Note: Reigns' first reign didn't even last a day due to Sheamus successfully cashing in on his MITB contract).

Reigns has now surpassed WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker when it comes to the total number of days as WWE Champion. The Phenom held the WWE title on four occasions, amounting to 238 days as champion.

Reigns has firmly secured himself as one of the greatest superstars to ever grace the squared circle and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

Who's next in Roman Reigns' path?

If Roman Reigns manages to hold the WWE title for 41 more days, he will surpass two former WWE Champions in regards to the total number of days with the belt. The late, great Yokozuna held the belt for 280 days across two WWE title reigns. In 2004-2005, JBL held the WWE title for 280 days during his only reign with the belt.

Reigns is currently on the best run of his career and is the top star in the company. He recently defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022, thus finally putting an end to their rivalry.

Reigns recently completed 700 days as Universal Champion in his current reign and made a bold statement shortly after.

"For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME," he tweeted.

Reigns has already beaten the biggest superstars on the current roster over the past two years. He currently leads The Bloodline, quite possibly the most dominant faction in WWE today.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for The Tribal Chief, and if there's anyone on the current roster who can take the Undisputed WWE Universal title off of him.

