Roman Reigns crosses 35-year-old WWE milestone ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has crossed a long-standing milestone ahead of WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for more than 30 straight months. He is close to completing a whole year as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as well.

Roman Reigns has now reached 907 consecutive days as the Universal Champion. Thus, he has surpassed The Glamour Girls' milestone of 906 consecutive days as WWE World Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo was allegedly awarded the belts in August 1985 and held them until WWE Royal Rumble 1988. Reigns currently holds the longest title reign of any kind in WWE since the first-ever WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable for almost three years now

Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to become the Universal Champion at WWE Payback 2020. It has been more than 900 days since his win that night. Several top names have attempted to take the title off The Tribal Chief, but none have succeeded so far.

The list of Reigns' victims includes legendary wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, and many more. He most recently defeated former Bloodline member Sami Zayn to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The Head of the Table now has his sights set on Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns will battle Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Reigns has broken several WWE records during his historic reign so far. He is now just behind Pedro Morales, whose legendary reign as the WWE Champion lasted a whopping 1027 days. It remains to be seen if Reigns manages to surpass Morales' record as well. For that to possibly happen, though, he would need to beat Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

What do you think of Roman Reigns breaking The Glamour Girls' record? Sound off in the comment section below.

