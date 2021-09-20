Roman Reigns defeats Big E and former WWE Champion in a Triple Threat match

Universal Champion Roman Reigns secured a dominant victory over Big E and Bobby Lashley at the latest WWE Supershow at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Tribal Chief recently competed in a Triple Threat match at a WWE Supershow on September 18, 2021 against Big E and Bobby Lashley. He's also set to return to RAW to compete in a dream match with The Usos against The New Day.

As Big E was about to hit a Big Ending on Lashley, Roman Reigns attacked both men with a chair. Reigns then made quick work of Lashley with a devastating Spear and pinned him to emerge victorious.

Check out the clip below to watch the final moments of the match:

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable for more than a year now

The last time Reigns competed on RAW was on the August 19, 2019 episode of the red brand. Reigns scored a victory over Dolph Ziggler that night. He's been reigning supreme on SmackDown for over a year now.

The Universal Champion has beaten the very best on the blue brand over the past 12 months. Be it Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, or Kevin Owens; every single one of these stars failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Also Read

Reigns' win over Big E and Lashley at WWE Supershow proved that he's the biggest star across both brands. On last week's SmackDown, Big E and Reigns came face-to-face, and fans are hopeful to see them collide down the line. It looks like an interpromotional match between Big E and Reigns can happen at Survivor Series 2021.

Lashley recently lost the WWE title to Big E when the latter cashed in his Money In The Bank contract. Getting pinned by both Big E and Reigns in a matter of days isn't something that The Almighty had expected to happen. It remains to be seen where Lashley's character will head in the coming days after his title loss on RAW.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh