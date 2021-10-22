Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar in controversial fashion to retain the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Did Roman Reigns defeat or survive Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel?

That's the question the WWE Universe will be asking for the next several weeks as the finish of the main event was marred by controversy

The finish of the match saw a ref bump so there was no one to count the pin as Lesnar had Reigns beat. Paul Heyman then threw the Universal Championship in between the two men, which led to bad memories of the two men's tug of war over the WWE Championship several years ago.

Lesnar was able to secure the championship from Reigns, but when he turned around, he was greeted with dual superkicks from The Usos. Reigns followed that up by hitting Lesnar with the Universal Championship to win the match by pinfall as another referee arrived to make the count.

What's next for Roman Reigns after WWE Crown Jewel?

With Brock Lesnar in the rearview mirror, for now, attention shifts to the new-look roster of WWE SmackDown to figure out what's next for Roman Reigns.

Luckily for WWE, there will probably be some time to figure that out due to the Survivor Series coming up in a few weeks as Reigns will be occupied with Big E for their potential champion vs. champion match at the pay-per-view.

What comes after that for The Tribal Chief should prove to be very interesting as some would argue there is a lack of options at the top of the card on Friday nights.

Smart money would be on WWE building up Drew McIntyre again over the next month to prepare him to be the next challenger for Reigns. But will that happen? We'll find out soon enough.

One thing we do know is this feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is far from over.

What did you think of the main event at WWE Crown Jewel? What's next for Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

