Roman Reigns delivers a stern warning to Braun Strowman ahead of this week's SmackDown

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman is going to face Roman Reigns with the Universal title on the line. Strowman, who is now a RAW Superstar, will have an opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief on the Blue brand.

Recently, Strowman opened up on Reigns' latest ESPN interview where he said that The Monster Among Men doesn't deserve a title shot. The former Universal Champion hit back at Reigns and said that he didn't have a bloodline in the industry, unlike The Tribal Chief.

Reigns noticed the comments and fired a stern warning at Strowman. He put up a tweet telling the former Universal Champion to not worry about bloodline. The Tribal Chief finished off his tweet by making it clear that when he's done with Strowman on SmackDown, none of his family members will ever want to join the business.

Doesn’t sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet. Don’t worry about my bloodline. When I’m done with you tomorrow night on #SmackDown live, none of your family will ever want to join this business. https://t.co/C7iSkoVHtR — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 16, 2020

The new Roman Reigns doesn't mince words and is a no-nonsense guy

Roman Reigns' new persona is something the WWE Universe had been wanting to see for a long time. WWE finally turned him heel upon his return at SummerSlam 2020, and fans have been behind The Tribal Chief ever since. Judging by the reactions he receives every week during the show and on social media, it's safe to say that Reigns' new character is a major hit among the fans.