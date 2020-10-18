Roman Reigns has once again established himself as 'the guy' since his return to WWE at SummerSlam. Reigns took out The Fiend and Braun Strowman following his return before revealing that he had aligned himself with Paul Heyman on the following episode of SmackDown. A few days later at the Payback PPV, Reigns won a triple threat match to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Business of the evening is handled.

This island of relevancy operates on my time...

— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020

Since winning the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has been feuding with his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns and Uso faced each other at WWE Clash of Champions with Reigns being given the win after Jimmy Uso came out and threw in the towel on behalf of his brother. Reigns will face Jey Uso inside the cell at the upcoming Hell In A Cell PPV.

Roman Reigns on being on a "different level" from other Superstars

In a recent interview with CBS Sports ahead of this week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns spoke about being at the top of his game right now and on a "different level" to everyone else. Reigns added that this what why everyone was talking about SmackDown instead of RAW:

For me, I think I just look at it on a different level now. This Friday is going to be a chance to show why I'm on a different level than everybody else. It's not just talk, it's not just chatter, it's not just people making comments on the internet. Everything I do within that ring and everything I do on Friday and Sunday nights is on a different level than everybody else. That's why they're not talking about Raw. They're all talking about SmackDown and what we do. We lead the charge at this point.

Me and Paul [Heyman] are trailblazing like nobody else in this generation. For me, whether it's the next two years, three years, four years or five years, I'm going to leave a mark that's untouchable and raise my status to Hall of Fame legendary. I'm going to do something to create my legacy and cement it to where me and my family can all be proud of what I've done.

Roman Reigns went on to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman on the SmackDown season premiere, successfully retaining the title.