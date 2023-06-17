Roman Reigns dropping his world title to one of The Usos would be a mistake, WWE veteran warns (Exclusive)

The Bloodline, at its core, no longer exists following The Usos' assault on Roman Reigns. The expectation is for Jimmy and Jey Uso to face The Tribal Chief, but Dutch Mantell warned WWE about booking an unlikely title change.

SmackDown concluded with one of the best finishes of the year as Jey Uso super-kicked Roman Reigns, confirming their war against The Bloodline's tyrannical leader.

While The Usos should ideally face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa first in a tag team match, the possibility of Jey and Jimmy challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship can't be ruled out.

Dutch Mantell believed it was still not the time for Reigns to drop the belt and was enjoying how WWE was finding clever ways to stretch out one of its most successful storylines ever.

The former WWE manager explained on the latest episode of Smack Talk:

"I think if he drops it to one of The Usos now, it would be way too soon. They will lose a lot of ratings and a lot of house money. I think they are going to drag this out because it's still very enjoyable. It's not old; they keep it fresh, they keep it new. That's the secret of their success because we're all guessing, and the fans are guessing, but we're guessing in a good way because it's good stuff!" [From 21:07 to 21:41]

"They will drag this out past SummerSlam": Dutch Mantell's on Roman Reigns' issues with The Usos

WWE has received praise for offering multiple arcs to a compelling narrative involving the best Samoan wrestlers in the world.

The current chapter focuses on the group's downfall, with Roman Reigns' losing the support of his most trusted lieutenants.

Dutch stated that WWE would ensure that the story remains fresh beyond SummerSlam and advised the company to "not kill" Roman Reigns' character. Mantell also felt that Reigns could afford to take pinfall losses in a tag team setup:

"Whoever Uso he faces first, Roman, I don't think they will win it there either. I think they will drag this out past SummerSlam because they've got this angle going as long as you don't kill the main antagonist, which is Roman. I mean, he can get beat in tag teams and in this, that, and the other. That would really build the guy that beats him, but what's really going to count is who he drops that belt to." [From 20:35 to 21:06]

