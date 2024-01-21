Roman Reigns earns 10th spot in a special all-time WWE list

Roman Reigns has now entered an elite all-time WWE list.

Reigns recently surpassed Bruno Sammartino's record of the fourth-longest world championship reign in WWE history. Many fans aren't aware that The Tribal Chief also entered the top ten of a special WWE list by surpassing the milestone.

Roman Reigns now has the tenth-longest title reign of any title belt in the history of WWE.

Here's the full list:

The Fabulous Moolah's first Women's title reign (3841 days) (Recognized by WWE as 10170 days) Bruno Sammartino's first WWE title reign (2803 days) Antonio Inoki's first WWF World Martial Arts Heavyweight title reign (3780 days) (Recognized by WWE as 2509 days) Bob Backlund's first WWE title reign (Recognized by WWE as 2135 days) Bobo Brazil's seventh United States Heavyweight title reign (1837 days) Antonino Rocca's first International Heavyweight title reign (1554 days) Antonino Rocca and Miguel Pérez's first NWA World Tag Team titles reign (Northeast version, that later became a part of WWE) (1524-1553 days) Hulk Hogan's first WWE title reign (1474 days) Bobo Brazil's third United States Heavyweight title reign (1335 days). Roman Reigns' second Universal title reign (1238+ days).

Roman Reigns has possibly the biggest challenge of his reign ahead of him

At the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title in a Fatal Four-Way match. Reigns will wrestle Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles and doesn't need to be pinned to lose the title. This stipulation is bound to put Reigns at a major disadvantage.

If Reigns somehow manages to retain the title at Royal Rumble, he will most likely enter his fourth-straight WrestleMania as the world champion.

The Tribal Chief is at the top of his game, and it won't be easy for Orton, Knight, and Styles to defeat him at Royal Rumble.

What do you think of Reigns' impressive achievement? Sound off!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.