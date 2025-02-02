Roman Reigns eliminates current world champion in the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar and the OG Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, eliminated a current world champion in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The star being referred to is none other than TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Several TNA Wrestling stars have appeared in the Stamford-based promotion since last year because of the partnership between the two companies. WWE and TNA have recently extended their partnership to a whole new level, providing their stars with crossover opportunities within their respective programming.

In 2024, Joe Hendry made several appearances on WWE's developmental brand, NXT. However, thanks to this partnership, the current TNA World Champion participated in this year's Men's Royal Rumble. Hendry entered the Rumble with a huge pop from the fans. Although he held his own against some big names in the ring, he was eventually eliminated by none other than Roman Reigns.

Reigns is one of the favorites to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble. The Original Tribal Chief has already made it clear that he would go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship if he wins the 30-man competition. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Reigns' future.

