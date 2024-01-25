Roman Reigns' embarrassing win/loss record pointed out ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

The odds are seemingly heavily against Roman Reigns as he is mere days away from defending the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

At Royal Rumble 2024, The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. Reigns will look to somehow survive the match and leave with the title on his shoulder.

The odds are stacked against Roman Reigns as he doesn't need to be pinned to lose his title belt. To top it off, he has an embarrassingly bad record in Fatal Four-Way matches. So far, Reigns has competed in six televised Fatal Four-Way bouts and has only won two of them. Check out this insane stat from Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Will Roman Reigns finally face The Rock this year?

The Rock recently had a chat with ESPN First Take and opened up about a bunch of topics. He touched upon the idea of facing Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. The Great One hinted that he could wrestle Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. Here's what he said:

"I’m a long gamer. I like to build. Something like this, what this is. If, myself and Roman Reigns, were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior, because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as the main event, and this incredible group of men and women, we could possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time. There’s a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling. I love WWE. I also have this deep passion to grow it and build it. If we’re going to do something like this, I want the world to watch." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Only time will tell if Reigns ends up facing The Rock at 'Mania. For now, though, he has his sights set on Royal Rumble 2024 and his title defense.

Will Reigns improve his Fatal Four-Way record at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.