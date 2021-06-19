Roman Reigns crushes Rey Mysterio in Hell in a Cell on SmackDown

Roman Reigns came into SmackDown preparing for a steel cage fight he was supposed to have on Sunday. But after Rey Mysterio demanded to face him on Friday, WWE made it official.

The Tribal Chief took on Rey Mysterio in SmackDown's first Hell in a Cell match. Despite the sudden change of plans, he was unfazed and stepped up to Mysterio's challenge.

The way the match kicked off, it looked like things could go either way. Mysterio had the upper hand for a while as he looked to avenge the beating Reigns unloaded on his son Dominik.

However, it seems no one can stop the dominance of the WWE Universal Champion. It didn't take long for Reigns to take full control of the match. He crushed Rey Mysterio en route to yet another victory inside Hell in a Cell.

An inverted Guillotine chokehold proved to be Rey Mysterio's demise as Roman Reigns closed out SmackDown wishing the SmackDown tag team champion a "Happy Father's Day."

Jimmy Uso finally acknowledged Roman Reigns

Tensions were high in the Roman Reigns camp as we headed into SmackDown tonight. Last week, a huge fallout occurred in the Bloodline as Jey Uso left Jimmy and Reigns behind following a heated argument between the two. This was followed by a passionate speech from Roman Reigns, as he lectured Jimmy about the importance of family.

It seems Jimmy Uso finally got the message, as he acknowledged Roman Reigns on SmackDown tonight. The former tag team champion entered the ring after the main event and raised his cousins' hand up high.

However, Jey Uso was nowhere to be seen tonight, and many wondered where he could be. By all accounts, it does not look like this family feud has been resolved just yet. Hopefully we will get an explanation regarding Jey Uso's whereabouts on the next SmackDown.

