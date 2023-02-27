Roman Reigns is "exactly what the WWE was looking for," according to legend (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently picked Roman Reigns as the Male Wrestler of the Year 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of his game for over two years after winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. He has gone from strength to strength since then, defeating every opponent in his way. His 2022, in particular, has been incredible, as Reigns not only became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but also defended it successfully against many challengers.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, D-Von Dudley picked Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022. The WWE legend also pointed out how the global juggernaut failed to get Reigns over as a babyface for several years before pulling the trigger on his heel turn.

"I'm gonna have to go with Roman Reigns and look at what's happening right now with The Bloodline, The Usos, Sami, and even Kevin Owens, that was thrown into the mix. There's no doubt that Roman Reigns was exactly what the WWE was looking for some years back when they tried to push him with The Rock, and the fans just weren't having it," said D-Von Dudley.

The WWE Hall of Famer feels there's nobody as popular as The Tribal Chief in the promotion today and went as far as to say that he could do no wrong right now.

"Now, fast forward to some years later, and they have exactly what they have been trying to do. He's one of the most over superstars in the business today. Right now, I don't think there's anybody as over Roman. He's clicking every cylinder, and as far as I'm concerned, he can't do anything wrong right now not only with the Bloodline storyline, but he's truly the head of the table," added-D-Von Dudley. [1:10 - 1:58]

Check out the full video below:

D-Von Dudley praises Roman Reigns for coming back despite his health struggles.

D-Von Dudley also mentioned how Roman Reigns returned despite his health situation in 2018 when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. The tag team legend added that not many people could boast of returning to the ring after recuperating from such a life-threatening condition.

"Absolutely, coming back from a battle with cancer and then getting himself back on track again and being right on top of his game. I mean, you gotta give him a lot of credit for that. And not many people can honestly say they can bounce back and do the things he has done after being sick," added D-Von Dudley. [2:05 - 2:25]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "He has made the opportunity to dethrone him the biggest thing since somebody tried to end the streak at WrestleMania."



- Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns [SI] "He has made the opportunity to dethrone him the biggest thing since somebody tried to end the streak at WrestleMania."- Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns [SI] https://t.co/2vOmZbRbHX

The Tribal Chief will now put his titles on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

