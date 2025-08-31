Roman Reigns exacts some revenge with massive win in Paris

Roman Reigns battled Bronson Reed in the opening match of WWE Clash in Paris, and Paul Heyman was ringside for the bout. The WWE crowd in France gave The Tribal Chief a tremendous reaction and sang his name before the match.Reigns started off the match in control and unloaded several punches to Reed's face in the corner of the ring. The Head of the Table went for a Samoan Drop but collapsed under the former champion's weight.The action spilled out of the ring, and Reed connected with a thunderous shoulder tackle. Back in the ring, Reed took control and leveled Reigns with an elbow to the face. Bronson Reed followed it up with a Samoan Drop and went for the cover, but Reigns was able to kick out at two.Roman Reigns hit Bronson Reed with a Clothesline that sent him outside the ring and followed it up with a Drive By. Reed countered a Superman Punch into a Death Valley Driver for a two count, and the match continued. The OTC then connected with a Superman Punch, but Reed was able to kick out at two.Bronson Reed went for the Tsunami Splash but Roman Reigns rolled out of the way at the last moment. Reed countered a Spear into a Powerbomb for another near fall. Reigns battled back and finally connected with a Spear for the pinfall victory.After the match, the former leader of The Bloodline got into the ring and confronted Paul Heyman. Heyman gave Reigns back his shoes that Reed had stolen from him over the past few weeks. Roman Reigns then choked out Heyman in the ring to a huge pop from the crowd.It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Reigns following his victory at Clash in Paris.