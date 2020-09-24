Roman Reigns explains why he decided to return to WWE during the pandemic

Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV after a four-month hiatus at SummerSlam. The Big Dog had decided not to perform at WrestleMania 36 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roman Reigns was slated to face Goldberg at the Showcase Of Immortals before Braun Strowman replaced him.

At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win his first Universal Championship. The Monster Among Men held on to the coveted Title for four months, until WWE SummerSlam. At the PPV, Strowman lost the Championship to The Fiend.

When Strowman and The Fiend's match ended at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns appeared out of nowhere and speared the newly crowned Champion and a beaten Strowman. A week into The Fiend's reign, Roman Reigns challenged the Universal Champion for the Title in a Triple Threat Match involving the Monster Among Men.

At Payback, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman, beginning his second reigns as Universal Champion. This weekend, at Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso. The match will mark Reigns' first singles match since his return a month ago.

Why did Roman Reigns return to WWE during the pandemic?

Corey Graves hosted Roman Reigns on this week's episode of the After The Bell podcast. During their conversation, the current Universal Champion spoke about the sacrifices he was willing to make to not perform at WrestleMania 36 and the merchandise idea he had that COVID-19 had ruined.

On the show, Roman Reigns talked about his return and why he decided to return amidst the pandemic.

"I had to wait till we were in a place of better understanding of the process, knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it has affected everybody. Now, it's far more comfortable, the way WWE has taken care of me to make me feel safe, make my family feel safe, make my wife feel safe that I'm going out and coming back in. That's been huge and critical to getting me back in the ring."

