Roman Reigns set to face former WWE Champion for the first time in over 6 years next week

Over the past few months, Roman Reigns has taken on a reduced schedule from WWE. He is wrestling fewer matches, both on television and at live events. However, The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next week against an old rival.

The company is set to hold Saturday Night's Main Event at The Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver on September 24. The venue's website states that the main event is Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the world title. It will be their first match against each other since May 2016.

The only other advertised bout is a rematch from Clash at the Castle: Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. Most of RAW's biggest stars will also be on the show, including Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

You can get tickets for the show from the venue's website or HERE.

What happened the last time Roman Reigns faced AJ Styles in WWE?

Reigns and Styles have not faced each other since their match at Extreme Rules 2016. That night, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his WWE Championship in a wild encounter that saw interference from The Usos and The Good Brothers.

The Phenomenal One's performance proved to be the springboard to a successful run as a main eventer under Vince McMahon's management. He went on to feud with John Cena and defeated him multiple times before winning the WWE Championship in September.

Similarly, Roman Reigns' world title reign received quite the boost from his feud with AJ Styles. The quality of their matches offered stability at a time when he had difficulty connecting with the crowd following WrestleMania 32.

It remains to be seen if the two will have a feud following their match in Vancouver next Saturday. If their in-ring chemistry holds up from six years ago, expect them to face off again before WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles in a televised match? Let us know in the comments section below.

