Roman Reigns facing the Rock at WrestleMania may happen, after the Final Boss' huge hint about potential match

Earlier today, The Rock announced that he's returning to WWE for a huge announcement and now there's speculation it may have to do with Roman Reigns. Triple H also said that everything could change on SmackDown as a result.

Ad

However, what a lot of fans have missed is that just yesterday, The Rock sent out a message about putting off things that he wanted to do for a long time and that he was now ready to do them finally. This appears to be hinting at a match against Roman Reigns.

"But the idea is, is that one day, like, 'One day I'll do that thing I've always wanted to do. I'll do it one day.' We do that, I'm guilty of that sh** all the time, 'ah, I'll do it one day.' Or we make that commitment now, and say, 'This is day one. This is day one I am gonna do that thing.'"

Ad

Trending

The Rock then went on to reveal that there was a reason he was talking about this. He said that there was something that he had been thinking about that had always been in his "one day" camp, but now, he woke up and decided that it was day one instead and that he was coming after it.

The day after this message, he then said he was coming back to WWE. Given that the match against Roman Reigns has always been something that fans know needs to happen one day, this is what they think he's talking about here. The match has been pending for a long time, with the WWE Universe waiting to see when the two family members finally clash.

Ad

"The reason why it is appropriate is because I woke up this morning not only giving thanks to this beautiful day, but also there's this thing or two in my life, that's been in the one day camp. It's been in the one day camp, it's kinda just been hanging out in the one day. I woke up this morning and I said “f**k that,” today is “day one.” I am on a mission to get this particular thing done. And I’m gonna get it done."

Ad

Ad

Is it time for The Rock and Roman Reigns to have their "Day One" moment?

Last year, the Rock arrived in WWE and challenged Roman Reigns for his title. However, fans were outraged that Cody Rhodes was not getting his rematch even after winning the Royal Rumble, and plans had to be changed.

The match between The Rock and Reigns, which is a dream match for all fans, was put off. The WWE Universe expected it would happen this year, but in the leadup to WrestleMania, there was no sign of The Rock.

Ad

Now, with no obvious match set for Roman Reigns for WrestleMania yet, it appears that The Rock may be returning to set exactly that up. After this message, fans are convinced that's what they'll see on SmackDown.

At the moment, Reigns is out with "injury" after Seth Rollins' double stomp, but following SmackDown, that may change. What will happen, remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE