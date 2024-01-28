Roman Reigns fails to deliver on his promise at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Although he won the match, The Tribal Chief failed to do what he said he was going to do at the event, which was stacking his opponents.

Roman competed against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. During the match, the Megastar hit The Viper with a Bulldog and took down The Phenomenal One with a Superplex. Knight then hit The Tribal Chief with the BFT and went for the cover but Styles broke it up. AJ hit Orton with a combo and Knight with a neckbreaker.

AJ Styles nailed Reigns with a Pele Kick and followed it up with the Styles Clash. The Phenomenal One went for the cover, but Knight made the save. Randy Orton hit LA Knight with a DDT and was setting up the RKO, but AJ hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm. Orton hit the RKO anyway and did the same thing to the Megastar.

Roman Reigns tried to hit him with a Superman Punch, but Orton caught the champion with an RKO. He covered Reigns, but Solo Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring. Sikoa then hit Orton and LA Knight with the Samoan Spike. He then stacked the two stars in the ring. The Enforcer tried to send Styles into the barricade, but the veteran got out of the way.

AJ Styles hit Roman with the Phenomenal Forearm, and the latter landed on the pile. Style covered them, and they all kicked out. In the end, Roman Reigns hit Randy Orton with a Spear, LA Knight with a Superman Punch, and pinned AJ Styles after hitting him with a Spear to win the match.

Expand Tweet

Before the match, Roman Reigns sent out a tweet stating that he was going to stack the three superstars. However, the only person he pinned was Styles.

What did you think about the match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.