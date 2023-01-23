Roman Reigns' family member opens up on how he looked bad on WWE TV after his segment was cut down because of Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is known for being one of the biggest names in the wrestling business. When he is on TV, fans usually pay attention to see what he will do next. This has often resulted in other stars being neglected in his favor.

A member of Roman Reigns' Anoa'i family, Lance Anoa'i, once competed on WWE RAW against Shane McMahon. While he was not hired by the company, he did put in a good appearance for the promotion. The star is currently signed with MLW and has been a part of the company in a major way.

Lance Anoa'i opened up about how his appearance in WWE on RAW was cut short due to Brock Lesnar's segment going too long. On that day, Lesnar made his way out to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase and treated it like a boombox.

It ended up becoming a very popular segment, where Lesnar, ditching his usual no-nonsense character, would dance with it.

On Family Business, speaking about Brock Lesnar's segment, Lance Anoa'i mentioned how much of what he was supposed to do was cut down that day. He mentioned how that ended up making him look rather bad, as most of what was planned had to be shortened or scrapped.

"We had planned to go out there, so at first they gave us, I believe it was seven minutes they gave us in the ring, and it ended up being cut down to four because Brock Lesnar’s boombox, it was the day he did the boombox. That went a little too long, so they had to cut our time."

Anoa'i added that it took out his "shine." However, he mentions that just being on RAW was memorable.

"It took out my whole shine, so all I got in was a dropkick. But that was cool, man. Just to be even in the ring on Raw and a great time, and then tapping out, and then my cousin Roman coming down to make the save, and just me and him in the ring was awesome." h/t Fightful

Lance Anoa'i on how Shane McMahon planned his appearance before the Brock Lesnar segment

Before their appearances were cut down because of Lesnar's segment going too long, Shane McMahon apparently helped Lance Anoa'i feel calm and talked to him while planning out what they would do in the ring.

“I was like, ‘Alright, what are we gonna do?’ Before we went, I knew Roman was doing a little feud with Shane and Drew and all them at the time. So I knew it might have been something with them, but I didn’t think it was gonna be an actual match. So yeah, once they tell us, and they pull me and Shane to go over everything, they tell us what we’re doing. Shane, man, he was honestly cool. We were sitting in catering together, talking, we were by ringside talking. He was just making me feel very comfortable to get in the ring with him, and just going over spots." [H/T Fightful]

In the end, they left the ring without having done as much as planned after the Brock Lesnar segment went over.

Currently in MLW, Lance Anoa'i is currently the promotion's tag team champion. However, it remains to be seen whether he will return to WWE sometime in the future.

