Roman Reigns felt much smaller than The Rock during their segment, according to WWE Hall of Famer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns were the center of attention during last week’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas. A WWE Hall of Famer has talked about how The Great One’s presence overshadowed The Tribal Chief to a great extent.

Fans expected The Rock and Roman Reigns to confirm their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match for WrestleMania XL last Thursday. Instead, Cody Rhodes interrupted to take his rightful spot at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that The Rock’s presence overshadowed Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"Have you ever seen Roman Reigns look like a co-star in the last three years? Did you see him look like a co-star at that press conference?" Bully Ray asked.

He noted that Reigns has never looked so secondary in his recent run.

"Rock knows how to command the spotlight," Bully explained. "He made every other man on stage look like boys because of his stature and because he knows how to stand and command a spotlight. I've never seen Roman look so secondary in my life." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

The Kickoff event ended up being a hit among fans as they saw The American Nightmare confirm his spot against Reigns for WrestleMania XL. Seth Rollins’s presence fueled the fire as the two sides got into a war of words.

WWE Hall of Famer said Roman Reigns wasn’t the only one overshadowed by The Rock

Bully Ray noted that Dwayne Johnson used his confidence and star power to make everyone on the stage look much smaller. Even WWE Chief Content Office Triple H was no match for The Great One during Thursday night’s event.

Bully noted that Reigns trailed behind The Great One when the two stars exited the arena. Even an authority figure like Triple H was no match for him at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

"Rocky's coming in and just taking over," Bully said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

The coming weeks will be thrilling for fans as The Rock and Roman Reigns appear together on the road to WrestleMania.

Many expect a tag team match between them and the team of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to be booked for the first night of the show.

Do you think The Rock has overshadowed the other top men ahead of WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE