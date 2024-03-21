Roman Reigns' fierce rival admits apprehension about his recent push before major WWE show

A former rival of Roman Reigns went into a major WWE show with a touch of anxiety, wondering if fans might feel he was being given a sudden and undeserving push.

At the 2023 Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight. However, interference by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa led Roman Reigns to gain the upper hand and secure a victory over the former Million Dollar Champion.

On an episode of Busted Open, Knight discussed his recent rise in WWE. His co-host Bully Ray suggested that the 41-year-old star might feel frustrated with not getting the main event spotlight. The Megastar responded by admitting he was concerned fans might feel that he was being forced on them in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE last year. He said:

"Maybe there was a little too far of push a little too fast and that's not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but a little bit of steady build going into a championship match or something like that. As far as going to the US Championship or the Intercontinental Championship or something like that but jumping straight into the WWE Championship back at Crown Jewel was a little fast to where I almost worried that it might make people go, ah! They're not gonna do this? They're not gonna shove him down our throat like this? Are they? Because there is that potential." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania 40 became clear at the kick-off media event in Las Vegas. Cody Rhodes reclaimed his main event spot from The Rock and challenged The Bloodline leader for the championship.

Things turned haywire with The Great One being in the mix as he slapped The American Nightmare and soon joined forces with Reigns, Jimmy, Sikoa, and Paul Heyman in their faction.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, fans will witness Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes. But, if the two RAW Superstars fail to win, then on Night 2, The Tribal Chief vs.The American Nightmare will be a 'Bloodline Rules' match, as per Dwayne Johnson.

Fans are excited to see The Great One and Roman Reigns appear on Monday Night RAW before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

