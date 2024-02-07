Roman Reigns fighting a massive WWE Superstar at an upcoming WWE premium live event would be a great idea, says legend

While the majority of WWE Universe is against the plan of Roman Reigns squaring off against The Rock WrestleMania, Hall of Famer Booker T believes it would be a great idea if the bout took place at Elimination Chamber later this month.

After Cody Rhodes dropped a bombshell announcement on SmackDown, revealing he would not challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The Rock returned to the blue brand to confront The Tribal Chief. The two superstars are now rumored to square off in the main event of this year's Show of Shows. However, The Brahma Bull reportedly taking Rhodes' spot was met with outrage from fans.

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that The Rock face Reigns at Elimination Chamber instead of WrestleMania. Booker T praised the idea, dubbing it "great."

"I like it. I like the idea. I like the idea. That's a great idea," he said. [From 01:16:56 - 01:16:59]

Roman Reigns and The Rock are not advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber

Three matches have already been announced for Elimination Chamber later this month. However, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock have not been advertised for the premium live event.

While The Tribal Chief successfully defended his championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble in January, The Brahma Bull last competed nearly eight years ago. The wrestling legend defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

Although reports claimed The Rock versus Reigns would not happen at Elimination Chamber in Australia, it would be interesting to see if WWE changes its plans after the controversy surrounding The Brahma Bull's return.

