Roman Reigns finally responds to Brock Lesnar's challenge on SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns finally responded to Brock Lesnar's challenge on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Airing from Madison Square Garden, SmackDown kicked off with an incredible segment. The Bloodline made their way to the ring first and Roman Reigns asked the MSG crowd to acknowledge him. This prompted Brock Lesnar to come out and confront The Tribal Chief.

The Beast Incarnate threatened Paul Heyman while asking him to accept his challenge to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. Just when he was about to deliver an F-5 to Heyman, Reigns made the save.

Following the main event of SmackDown, Roman Reigns took the mic. The Universal Champion seemingly accepted Lesnar's challenge, claiming that he will face him after Finn Balor.

The show went off the air with the return of 'The Demon' Finn Balor, who confronted Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar might happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has already announced Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view later this month. After Reigns' comments tonight, we might see him facing Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

WWE is doing a great job booking this feud between the two heavyweights. Paul Heyman's allegiance is also on the line as we don't know whose side Heyman will take.

However, Roman Reigns has another huge challenge before Lesnar. The Demon Finn Balor is undefeated on the main roster and could be a serious threat to the Tribal Chief's reign.

