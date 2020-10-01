Roman Reigns finally reveals his plan to get The Rock back to the ring

The talk about Roman Reigns potentially taking on The Rock at WrestleMania 37 has intensified over the past few weeks. It all started with The Great One confirming that he is open to returning for a match against his cousin.

Roman Reigns also responded positively to the idea, and the Samoan Superstars have continued to tease the possibility of a match through their social media activity.

However, will the feelers actually lead to The Rock coming back to the WWE ring?

Roman Reigns is 'The Guy' to get The Rock back

Roman Reigns was asked the question during his appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast. The Tribal Chief was confident that he was the guy who could get The Rock back for a match.

Reigns felt that a well-built storyline with The Rock has all the potential to culminate in a marquee match at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universal Champion, who is currently enjoying a refreshing run a heel, stated that the ideal plan would be for him to become the most dominant villain in the company before The Rock makes his comeback to take him down.

"I think I'm the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that. That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point." H/t WrestlingNews.co

It's widely believed that Roman Reigns is set to have a lengthy reign with the Universal Championship, and the WWE will indeed have a big plan to build him up as the top heel of the company.

With Reigns being positioned as the most credible bad guy on the Blue brand, a mega match against one of the greatest babyfaces of all time in The Rock makes all the sense in the world.

The Rock should also have no problems returning to put over his cousin at the grandest stage of them all. However, will he be able to take some time out of his busy schedule?