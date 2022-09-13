Roman Reigns has five-word reaction to veteran NFL personality unveiling his 'Acknowledge your Daddy' shirt during a live show

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently reacted to NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky wearing the 'Acknowledge your Daddy' shirt.

On ESPN's First Take, during a discussion regarding the Buccaneers and Cowboys Sunday Night Football game, Orlovsky revealed that he was wearing Roman Reigns' 'Acknowledge Your Daddy' shirt underneath.

Later, Dan also added that he likes to wear the same shirt for the Monday editions of First Take.

Taking to Twitter, The Tribal Chief had an interesting reaction to the whole situation, as he wrote:

"Gotta believe it to achieve it."

Check out Reigns' tweet below:

Roman Reigns recently defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, The Tribal Chief is currently not scheduled to be part of the upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin compared Roman Reigns' career to Brock Lesnar

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently compared Roman Reigns' decorated career to Brock Lesnar.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Texas Rattlesnake mentioned that The Beast Incarnate has had the most unique run in the business so far.

Austin praised Lesnar and said that the latter has been relevant for years and stands in the same position as The Tribal Chief.

"He is still, after almost 20 years, the biggest draw, him and Roman, in the business today. Brock Lesnar has had one of the most amazing, different runs in the history of the business, and no one will ever do it like Brock Lesnar has done it," said Steve Austin. "Whether it is Suplex City or in the Octagon, or whatever it is, Brock is doing."

The Head of the Table successfully defeated his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process. Since then, The Tribal Chief has continued his unbeaten run.

Reigns is currently the longest reigning Universal Champion in WWE history, and its been 1000+ days since he was last pinned.

What are your thoughts on The Tribal Chief being undefeated in the business? Sound off in the comment section below.

