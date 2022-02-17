"I'm interested" - Roman Reigns' former rival predicts who will win between him and Goldberg

Roman Reigns and Goldberg are set to clash for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. With the match being two years in the making, it is an intriguing prospect for many.

Big E mentioned that he is interested to see what happens in the championship match on The Bump. He was asked to predict the outcome and the former WWE Champion believes The Tribal Chief will win as he is the younger of the two.

"You know Goldberg was my favorite as a kid, I've said this ad nauseam. But Roman's on the run of a lifetime now. He's on the run of a lifetime and I'm interested to see how this goes, how it all shakes out," said Big E. "And, you know what, I'm gonna go with the man with the younger ligaments and tendons. Roman's tendons still (work) well," he continued. (50:09-50:29)

Big E further predicted that both stars will hit a combined total of nine spears at Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns and Goldberg would have to put in a serious shift in Saudi Arabia if that happens.

Is Big E next for Goldberg after he is done with Roman Reigns?

As he mentioned on The Bump, Big E has made it no secret Goldberg is his favorite wrestler and dream opponent. While his match against Roman Reigns may be the last one of his current contract, it seems likely that Da Man will re-sign.

If he sticks around after Elimination Chamber, the WCW icon could give Big E an enormous rub at a later Saudi Arabia event. It would help re-establish the New Day member as a main eventer after falling down the card recently.

