Roman Reigns gets called out for having a very bizarre habit following SmackDown (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns once again featured prominently on SmackDown as the Tribal Chief was involved in multiple segments throughout the night. Roman was seen saying sorry to Jimmy Uso backstage, and Dutch Mantell highlighted that the reigning World Champion has a weird tendency to apologize a lot.

The backstage angle saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, informing Roman Reigns that they could not locate Jey Uso following a shocking ending to Royal Rumble. The Bloodline leader proceeded to apologize to Jimmy for being rude early on in the night and showcased the remorseful side of the seemingly dominant wrestler.

Dutch Mantell has noticed Roman Reigns apologize before to a few superstars despite being presented as a ruthless performer. The former WWE manager found it amusing that the SmackDown star terrorized people and later had feelings of regret.

Mantell briefly spoke about the fascinating character traits of Roman Reigns on this week's Smack Talk:

"[Roman] apologizes a lot. He beats someone like crap and then tells them he is sorry he did it; he has done it to Sami, and he has done to people where he has said, 'I should not have done that.' He always apologizes. He is decent in that. But then, it doesn't mean he keeps sticking that knife in him again." [8:02 - 8:25]

I think he has improved 200% since he started: Dutch Mantell on WWE being patient with Roman Reigns

Gone are the days when the WWE Universe was hesitant to accept Roman Reigns as the company's undisputed top guy. The 37-year-old superstar has revitalized his career since the beginning of his unstoppable run as a heel.

Roman Reigns is clearly not the performer he was a few years ago, as Dutch Mantell genuinely felt that the Samoan superstar was amongst the most improved talents in WWE.

The veteran initially had doubts about Reigns becoming a kayfabe bad guy as fans started to like him as a babyface. WWE, however, decided to give Roman time to flesh out his new gimmick, and Mantell stated that it was a great decision from the company.

He said:

"And it works! I think Roman is; I think he has improved 200% since he started. Now, like a lot of guys, he wasn't used to being a heel. And you've got to work into that, and the fans didn't accept him right off the bat as a heel because they liked him, and I thought for a long time, 'Man, I don't know if this is going to go.' But, I always preach one thing, patience. They had patience with him. They certainly have had patience with him over the last three years." [From 8:34 onwards]

Are we nearing the end of The Tribal Chief's dominance in WWE as we head towards WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 12387 votes