Roman Reigns gets cheers but The Rock is booed during WrestleMania 40 press event

Roman Reigns got cheered while The Rock was booed out of the building during the WrestleMania 40 press event.

When The Rock returned to SmackDown and seemingly took Cody Rhodes' main event spot, the much-anticipated dream match between him and Roman Reigns didn't seem like a dream anymore.

The fans who waited for Cody Rhodes to finish his story for over a year didn't like the idea of The Great One inserting himself into the main event of the biggest PLE of the year, and they let their voices be heard on social media.

On RAW, the fans continued to boo whenever Rock's name was mentioned on TV, and the same thing happened tonight.

At the WrestleMania XL Press event, Seth Rollins came out to discuss his potential match at WrestleMania, but he was interrupted by Roman Reigns, who chose to face The Great One at WrestleMania. Just then, The Rock came out. However, when he came out, fans were cheering for Reigns, and they booed him instead.

The fans booed every time The Rock went to speak, which was unusual since he has been a babyface for the past decade.

The Rock also came unhinged during his promo and cut a great one, making fun of Cody's fans.

