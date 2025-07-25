Roman Reigns gets new name ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will reunite with Jey Uso next weekend at SummerSlam, as the duo takes on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reigns has left quite an impression since his return to WWE a few weeks ago, so much so that Bronson Reed has offered up his own nickname to The Tribal Chief.Ahead of SmackDown, Reed shared the following post, referring to Roman Reigns as &quot;Big Uce,&quot; which could work quite well for him now that he is no longer the head of The Bloodline.Jey Uso and The OTC were the first two members of The Bloodline back in 2020, and their feud kicked off an incredible story for the family, but it doesn't appear that history will repeat itself since Paul Heyman isn't on the same side. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBronson Reed himself is known as &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed, which is seemingly a nickname given to him because of his size. Although that could be argued, since Jimmy Uso is now &quot;Big Jim&quot; and is a lot smaller than Reed.Roman Reigns was expected to have a singles match at SummerSlamRoman Reigns was wiped out with a Spear from Bron Breakker back in April. This was when the former champion established himself as a member of Seth Rollins' new stable, and Reigns needed several months to recover. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow that he's returned, Bronson Reed has joined the group, and Rollins is now injured, leaving WWE's creative team in a position where they need to book a tag team match for SummerSlam.While it would have made sense for Reigns to face Bron Breakker in a singles match to exact some revenge, this approach appears to prolong the story between the two men and continue to tease that showdown, which is rumored to be something that WWE considers worthy of a WrestleMania main event.