Roman Reigns gets new name ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:38 GMT
Roman Reigns has a new name (image via WWE)
Roman Reigns has a new name (image via WWE)

Roman Reigns will reunite with Jey Uso next weekend at SummerSlam, as the duo takes on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reigns has left quite an impression since his return to WWE a few weeks ago, so much so that Bronson Reed has offered up his own nickname to The Tribal Chief.

Ad

Ahead of SmackDown, Reed shared the following post, referring to Roman Reigns as "Big Uce," which could work quite well for him now that he is no longer the head of The Bloodline.

Jey Uso and The OTC were the first two members of The Bloodline back in 2020, and their feud kicked off an incredible story for the family, but it doesn't appear that history will repeat itself since Paul Heyman isn't on the same side.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Bronson Reed himself is known as "Big" Bronson Reed, which is seemingly a nickname given to him because of his size. Although that could be argued, since Jimmy Uso is now "Big Jim" and is a lot smaller than Reed.

Roman Reigns was expected to have a singles match at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns was wiped out with a Spear from Bron Breakker back in April. This was when the former champion established himself as a member of Seth Rollins' new stable, and Reigns needed several months to recover.

Ad
Ad

Now that he's returned, Bronson Reed has joined the group, and Rollins is now injured, leaving WWE's creative team in a position where they need to book a tag team match for SummerSlam.

While it would have made sense for Reigns to face Bron Breakker in a singles match to exact some revenge, this approach appears to prolong the story between the two men and continue to tease that showdown, which is rumored to be something that WWE considers worthy of a WrestleMania main event.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications