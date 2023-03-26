Roman Reigns guaranteed to set insane WWE record

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is about to set an impressive record in a feat that has never been achieved in the history of the company.

The first edition of WrestleMania emanated from the iconic Madison Square Garden on March 31, 1985. Numerous incredible records have been set at The Show of Shows over the past four decades or so. Reigns, who is already the longest-reigning world champion in modern history, is set to main event the 39th edition of 'Mania, a feat he has already achieved six times.

At this year's WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is guaranteed to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event. With this defense, he will set a record that could be incredibly hard to match or break in the future. Reigns will be the first WWE Superstar to defend a world title at three consecutive WrestleManias during the same reign. The stats come via user nWo1997, on the Sub-Reddit r/SquaredCircle.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Title at Payback 2020. He successfully defended the belt at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 by defeating Edge and Daniel Bryan. Last year, he again successfully defended the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. This time around, The Head of the Table will defend the Universal Title (as part of his Undisputed WWE Universal Title) once again, against Cody Rhodes.

Hulk Hogan was close to achieving this feat way before Roman Reigns

Before Roman Reigns marked his authority on the WWE landscape by breaking one record after another, Hulk Hogan achieved miraculous feats in the business.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan won the WWE Title by defeating The Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984. He held the belt for 1474 days before finally losing it on February 5, 1988. During this legendary reign, Hogan competed at three WrestleManias and headlined all of them.

Hogan teamed up with Mr. T in the main event of WrestleMania I and the duo defeated Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. At WrestleMania II and III, Hogan successfully defended his WWE Title against King Kong Bundy and Andre The Giant, respectively.

Had Hogan defended the title at WrestleMania 1, he would have been the first to achieve this feat.

Do you think Roman Reigns will remain the world champion after WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

