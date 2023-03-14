Roman Reigns won't be happy over what happened with The Bloodline after WWE RAW went off air

Roman Reigns might not have been thrilled with what happened to The Bloodline after tonight's RAW went off the air.

The main event of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens taking on Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. The match ended when The Usos attacked Owens, and Sikoa executed a Samoan Spike for a big win.

However, The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns, wouldn't be pleased with what happened immediately after. The Samoan faction prepared to launch a beatdown on Owens after the show went off the air, with Sikoa setting up a table in the ring. A sneaky Owens grabbed the opportunity and put The Enforcer through the table before quickly heading for the backstage area. Despite Sikoa's win, the night ended in embarrassing fashion for The Bloodline.

You can check out the sequence in the video below:

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on next week's RAW

The Tribal Chief rarely appears on the RAW brand and wasn't a part of tonight's show. He will be present during next week's RAW, though. Reigns and his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes will seemingly come face-to-face on the show mere days before their big match at 'Mania.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in a blockbuster main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes bagged the opportunity to face Reigns when he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

As for Owens, it looks like he will finally reunite with his former best friend, Sami Zayn, before WrestleMania. The duo will seemingly take on The Usos in tag team action at The Show of Shows. Owens has rejected Zayn's offer for an alliance in the recent past, but the latter has been persistent.

It remains to be seen how The Master Strategist manages to convince Owens to join forces with him to take The Bloodline down.

