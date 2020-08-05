[WATCH] Roman Reigns has a hilarious back and forth with the host of the R-Truth Game Show

Roman Reigns has been away from the WWE since March. He was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, but backed out from the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic hit, The Big Dog decided to take a hiatus from the WWE. This week, Roman Reigns will make his first televised appearance on the WWE Network as a contestant on the R-Truth Game Show.

While this isn't an appearance where you would see Roman Reigns wrestle, you wouldn't want to miss a chance to watch a rib-tickling conversation between The Big Dog and R-Truth.

Roman Reigns on The R-Truth Game Show

On the R-Truth Game Show, Roman Reigns and R-Truth have a hilarious back and forth when the former WWE Champion tries to explain roman numerals to the former 24/7 Champion.

On this week's episode of The R-Truth Game Show, not only Roman Reigns, but also Drake Maverick is set to make an appearance. This episode marks the fourth one of the show.

The R-Truth Game Show debuted four weeks back. R-Truth has had WWE Superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Natalya, The Miz, and Carmella on his show. The show usually entails two segments per contestant. The first is a general trivia quiz related to wrestling, and the second is a scavenger hunt that the Superstar has to complete within two minutes.

The R-Truth Game Show is one of the funniest shows you can watch on the WWE Network. Truth will surely leave you in splits with his impeccable comic timing and sense of humor.

Roman Reigns fans will be excited to get a glimpse of their favorite Superstar after a very long time. He has posted photos of himself on social media and has appeared in interviews, but to watch him let himself loose on The R-Truth Game Show will be something completely new.

Roman Reigns hasn't set a return date for himself, but he will be waiting for the COVID-19 situation to mellow down before making his return. The Big Dog has been vocal in stating that he misses wrestling and cant wait to get back to the top of the mountain once its safe to get back.