WWE changed plans up for Roman Reigns on this week's Smackdown

Roman Reigns has a long-running story of mistrust and loyalty regarding Paul Heyman and it came to a head this week on Smackdown. But the in-ring climax segment was originally different before it was re-written.

WWE is known to change their plans at the last minute when it suits them. On this week's Smackdown, they did this very thing. The original plans were for the Usos vs. The New Day to be the main event.

According to Fightful Select reports, Roman Reigns was originally supposed to be opening the show with an in-ring promo segment. But in the last few moments, it was pushed back to be the main event for Smackdown.

Originally Roman Reigns was set to open WWE Smackdown on December 17 with an in-ring promo, which was moved to the main event spot. Usos vs. New Day was slated internally to main event, and was adjusted.

Other plans that were switched up at the last-minute include a sit-down interview with Brock Lesnar that unfortunately never saw the light of day on the show.

Meanwhile, the Shotzi Blackheart & Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks & Toni Storm match was set for next week's show. Instead, it was moved up to this week.

The Toni Storm vs Charlotte Flair Championship contender match was then moved to the next week instead. All of these original plans were changed only a few hours before the show.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is reaching a boiling point fever

The most exciting angle in WWE currently is the fascinating "Bermuda Triangle" going on between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. The audience is certainly enjoying it the most out of any other angle in WWE.

The feud is one that we've seen before but feels fresh now with Roman Reigns being the ultimate heel on Smackdown and Brock Lesnar being a babyface.

Heyman also falls into this feud as a central piece in the cycle as he's been Reigns' corner when his Universal Championship reign began until he was fired this week.

The segment saw Reigns knocking out his manager with a Superman Punch that ultimately angered The Beast Incarnate. Brock stormed down to the ring to save his former mouthpiece and F5'd Roman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will emerge as the WWE Universal Champion at WWE Day 1? Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman