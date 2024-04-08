Roman Reigns hits Cody Rhodes with the Cross Rhodes, details major problem with the move

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes collided in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The match saw the two superstars push each other to their limits and pull out all the stops. During the match, The Tribal Chief hit his opponent with his signature move but detailed a problem with the move.

The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare pulled off double duty at WrestleMania. They main evented Night One in tag team action. Reigns' team came out on top to solidify the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

The main event of Night Two was contested under Bloodline Rules, and the two left no stone unturned. During the match, Roman Reigns hit Cody Rhodes with the Cross Rhodes. The American Nightmare kicked out of the move, and Reigns trolled Rhodes, saying it never beats anyone.

"That move (Cross Rhodes) sucks, It don't beat nobody. I just wanted to shove it in his face. I love whooping his a**. It's so fun," he said.

Check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The match showed the prowess of both superstars and saw them push each other to their limits. The stars hit each other with everything possible, exchanging finishers but in the end, Rhodes finally finished his story.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Night 2 of WrestleMania XL? Yes No 11 votes View Discussion