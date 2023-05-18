Roman Reigns should hold the WWE Universal Championship for 4 years, according to legend

Roman Reigns is days away from hitting 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. According to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, though, he should not stop there.

Currently, above Reigns, four men hold the record for the top five title reigns in WWE history. As recognized by WWE, Pedro Morales had it for 1027 days, Bruno Sammartino held it for 1237 days, Hulk Hogan held it for 1474 days, Bob Backlund held it for 2135 days, and finally, Bruno Sammartino had another reign for 2803 days.

Given that Reigns is not expected to defend his title until at least Money in the Bank, he will surpass Pedro Morales' reign.

However, according to Tommy Dreamer on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), he should hold the championship long enough to cross Hulk Hogan's legendary 1474-day reign. This would see him cross not only Morales but one of Sammartino's reigns as well.

This would also mean Roman Reigns must hold the Universal Championship for over four years.

It remains to be seen if he can do that, but it would be a major achievement for him, in any case.

