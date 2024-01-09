Roman Reigns incredibly close to 1000th WWE win; how many wins does he need?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is very close to achieving an insane milestone.

The Tribal Chief made his main roster debut in late 2012 as a member of The Shield. Before his debut, he spent some time in NXT and FCW, honing his craft. 12 years later, it's safe to say that Reigns is the biggest name in sports entertainment today.

As per CageMatch, Roman Reigns has competed in a whopping 1365 matches so far. He has won 998 matches and has lost 333 bouts. He has competed in 34 draws over the course of his career as a WWE Superstar. This means that The Tribal Chief is now a mere two wins away from completing an amazing 1000 wins in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Will Roman Reigns register his 999th win at Royal Rumble?

At Royal Rumble 2024, Reigns is scheduled to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Reigns made a massive mistake on a recent episode of SmackDown and interfered in a #1 contender's Triple Threat match. This didn't sit well with Nick Aldis, SmackDown's GM, and he ended up booking Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match.

It seems highly unlikely that Reigns will lose the title mere weeks before WrestleMania 40. If Reigns somehow ends up retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble, it will be his 999th WWE victory. He will then be one win away from completing 1000 wins in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Reigns has been the top champion for four years at this point. His Universal title reign dates back to 2020, while he won the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Reigns' fans would love to see him complete 1000 wins at WrestleMania 40.

What do you think of this incredible stat? Sound off!