Roman Reigns is disappointed that his match is not part of The Undertaker's WrestleMania masterpieces

The Big Dog has a few regrets about his WrestleMania 33 match with The Deadman.

Reigns also said he had no idea about the extent of Taker's injury.

Roman Reigns did not know the extent of Taker's injury

Kayla Braxton recently spoke with former WWE Champion Roman Reigns and actor David Spade in order to promote their new movie- The Wrong Missy- which has been picked up and released by Netflix.

Braxton asked Reigns whether or not he was surprised by 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', the multi-part documentary that has been making waves in the pro wrestling community. Reigns revealed he was surprised at the extent of The Deadman's health issues and also his disappointment in not having his match not included in The Undertaker's WrestleMania masterpieces.

Reigns said that he only watch the first episode of 'The Last Ride'. The Big Dog claimed that he was not aware of the extent of The Undertaker's physical condition and could feel that it was getting worse as their match at Wrestlemania 33 progressed. He also said that hip surgery came as a surprise for him.

"Yeah I mean, you know... after the match I saw him and we spoke, and then on the next year, I think they showed clips of it on the second episode, where he like, apologized to me. I had no clue that he needed hip surgery. I knew that he was beat up and any time you've been in the ring for 25 years-plus, you're gonna have nagging injuries but to me a hip replacement, shoulder replacements... all that, pretty much every joint was beat up. I had no clue it was that bad. I could feel it... I could feel it unravel towards the end there, and I tried to do my best to just keep us on pace, but it was one of those things that when you're a competitor like he is, a competitor that I think I am as well, you want to have perfection." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns disappointed to not have a WrestleMania Masterpiece against The Undertaker

Roman Reigns also said he was disappointed to not have his match with The Undertaker included in The Deadman's category of WrestleMania masterpieces. The four matches The Undertaker named as his best from The Showcase Of Immortals were against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

"You want to be flawless out there, and for someone who'd done it like he has, I mean... in those four matches that he described, that were his masterpieces, with Shawn and Triple H, it hurts to not be in that category. Still, kudos to him. He's a warrior to go out there and still place his body on the line, to sacrifice his health for our fanbase. You know... I think we can all agree that our fans are special and they have an attachment to our product like no other product in the world, no other form of entertainment in the world. So I think that just shows the bond that he has with our fanbase, and what he's willing to do and sacrifice for them."

Advertisement

Roman Reigns was scheduled to take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship match but had to pull out of the match at the last moment. The Undertaker, on the other hand, had one of the memorable bouts in WrestleMania history as he faced AJ Styles in the Boneyard match in this year's Showcase Of The Immortals.