Roman Reigns joins an elite club after defeating Goldberg at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion.
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 20, 2022 07:41 PM IST
News

Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has entered an elite list of WWE Superstars with his win over Goldberg in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg has been one of the most dominant wrestlers to have ever stepped into the WWE ring. The Icon held an undefeated streak of 173-0 during his WCW days, which ended at Starrcade 1998 when he lost to Kevin Nash after an intervention from Scott Hall.

Reigns and Goldberg's match ended after the latter could not break a submission lock applied by the Tribal Chief. The Universal Champion escaped two Jackhammers during the high octane match that kicked off the main card of the premium live event.

However, not many wrestlers have managed to pick up a clean win over Goldberg. After getting the better of 55-year-old at the Elimination Chamber, the Head of the Table joined the list of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre. and Braun Strowman. They have all defeated the former Heavyweight Champion clean.

✅ Brock Lesnar✅ Undertaker✅ Braun Strowman✅ Drew McIntyre ✅ Roman Reigns The Universal Champion joins an exclusive club to pick up a clean win over Goldberg... #WWEChamber https://t.co/qtYb4eLxwo

Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar in a "Title vs Title" match at WrestleMania 38

The Tribal Chief will have his work cut out at WrestleMania 38 as he will be facing the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, who was crowned the new WWE Champion in Saudi Arabia.

𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖 🔥 Brock Lesnar is WWE Champion once again! 💀 #WWEChamber ..#BrockLesnar @BrockLesnar #RomanReigns #WrestleMania https://t.co/RBSr9trKjo

The match will be a "Champion vs Champion" contest after Brock Lesnar demolished four men in the steel structure to become World Champion for the 10th time in his illustrious career.

Lesnar earned the right to face Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion, after emerging victorious in the 30-men Royal Rumble match last month. WrestleMania is scheduled to take place in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, near Dallas, Texas, in April.

Who do you want to see victorious at WrestleMania 38? Sound off below!

Edited by Pratik Singh
