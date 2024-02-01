Roman Reigns is just one match away from reaching a huge WWE milestone

Roman Reigns has consistently demonstrated over the past three years why he is among the greatest in the WWE. He may not be what most people refer to as a "fighting champion," but when he does defend his title, he gets the job done. Now, he's just one victory away from accomplishing a career first.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is just one win away from reaching 1000 career wins. According to CageMatch, the Tribal Chief currently sits at 999 when you take televised, non-televised, and Premium Live Event matches into account.

Royal Rumble 2024 marked the 999th win for Reigns. To get there, he defeated three of WWE's top stars, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. While some members of the WWE Universe are unhappy about it, his performances in the ring speak volumes. It's no wonder he sits at The Head of the Table both with the Bloodline and in sports entertainment.

There won't be any doubt that he is among the greatest in the industry after he records that impressive 1000th victory. When it will occur is the one unanswered question. Elimination Chamber? WrestleMania? In any case, it will undoubtedly be a momentous occasion.

Roman Reigns may have to fight for his 1000th win at WrestleMania

Most likely, Roman Reigns won't be able to celebrate his 1000th victory until WrestleMania 40. Although it isn't negative for the Tribal Chief, it is cause for concern, particularly in light of potential opponents. Ultimately, it's Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare, who could be vying for his attention at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024, and following his back-to-back victory, he immediately pointed at the Undisputed Universal Champion. Now, he may change his mind in the next 64 days, but if he wants to complete his story, Reigns will be the one he is targeting, and the latter knows just how difficult a match that will be.

Whether it's against Cody Rhodes or some other WWE superstar, Reigns will be at WrestleMania 40. But, if he is guaranteed a 1000th victory at the Show of Shows remains to be seen.

Whether it's against Cody Rhodes or some other WWE superstar, Reigns will be at WrestleMania 40. But, if he is guaranteed a 1000th victory at the Show of Shows remains to be seen.