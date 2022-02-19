Roman Reigns defeats WWE legend in his last match at Elimination Chamber 

Roman Reigns has defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Elimination Chamber to retain the Universal Championship.

This was The Icon's last match on his current WWE contract. He made his return on SmackDown several weeks ago and issued a challenge to the Tribal Chief for SmackDown's top prize. They collided for the first time ever in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the hard-hitting bout, Goldberg tried to go for the Jackhammer, but Roman Reigns countered with a rear naked choke, knocking out the former WCW Champion. As a result, Reigns emerged victorious and successfully retained his championship.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Title against his longtime rival at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar won the prestigious Men's Royal Rumble match to earn an opportunity at the Universal Title. He's set to collide with The Head of the Table once again at the Showcase of the Immortals. Their last encounter at the Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 34, which The Beast Incarnate won.

The bout might even turn into a title vs. title match if Lesnar captures the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. He's set to collide with Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Austin Theory inside the unforgiving steel structure.

This will be Brock's first-ever match in the Chamber, and it's possible that he could emerge victorious in the match. Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble due to Roman Reigns' interference.

The Tribal Chief attacked Lesnar with the belt while the referee was knocked out. At WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will be seeking retribution and he'll look to take Roman's Universal Title, which the latter has held for over five hundred and thirty days. If Lesnar wins the title, he'll become a four-time Universal Champion, which will be a new record.

