"Roman Reigns' kryptonite," "HHH doesn't know how to book" - WWE Universe questions the absence of 29-year-old star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to grace the audience with his presence on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, fans questioned the booking and the absence of a 29-year-old star who hasn't competed on weekly shows in a while.

Earlier this year, Omos was at the peak of his career when he was booked in high-profile feuds and matches against Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Regardless of the outcome of the matches, The Nigerian Giant had MVP in his corner and he was starting to get over with the crowd in some capacity.

After his sudden disappearance and reappearance at SummerSlam 2023, the WWE Universe hasn't seen much of the former RAW Tag Team Champion on either brand. Recently, fans reacted on X as to why The Nigerian Giant has not competed on weekly television. Check it out:

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Omos is not completely inactive as he was last seen wrestling during a house show against Akira Tozawa. It will be interesting to see what the management does with The Nigerian Giant in the coming year.

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE SmackDown before 2023

2023 has been the year where Roman Reigns made the least number of appearances for WWE's weekly shows. The rate has declined over the past few years after The Tribal Chief was born on Friday Night SmackDown, where he captured the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt in 2020.

In 2021, The Tribal Chief had a total of 61 matches across the weekly and live events. In the coming year, it fell to 52 before finally reaching 11 matches in 2023. However, Roman Reigns has often appeared on Friday Night SmackDown over the past few years during his legendary reign.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, CM Punk mentioned Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during his first promo for the brand. Later, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso lost to the make-shift team of Randy Orton and LA Knight, who are gunning after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns returns to the brand with the title. He will most likely address the return of The Straight Edge Superstar and the newest addition to SmackDown, Randy Orton.

