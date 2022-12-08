Roman Reigns' legendary family member reacts after Umaga's youngest son begins training following six years in prison

Roman Reigns and his family have been dominating WWE over the last couple of years. It looks like the Anoa'i Family has gotten a lot stronger, with Umaga's youngest son, Zilla Fatu, now training at Reality of Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, WWE legend Rikishi reacted to Zilla starting his training after spending the last six years of his life in prison. The 57-year-old sent out a one-word response.

Quoting a tweet from Reality of Wrestling's official Twitter handle, Rikishi wrote:

"Another #IsayahFatu."

Check out Rikishi's tweet below:

Zilla Fatu's future in the professional wrestling industry is certainly in safe hands, with Booker T training numerous young prospects under Reality of Wrestling.

His father Umaga was also heavily involved with the same promotion and eventually went on to establish his place as a WWE legend.

Roman Reigns and his Bloodline have been dominating WWE

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest WWE Superstar. He is currently the longest Universal Champion in the company's history. Earlier this year, he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Long-term SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos won the RAW Tag Team Championships by beating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May this year to unify the tag titles.

Long-term NXT star Solo Sikoa also joined The Bloodline in September and has been labeled as The Enforcer of the faction. At Clash at the Castle 2022, he helped Roman Reigns in retaining his world titles against Drew McIntyre.

He even won the NXT North American Championship by beating Carmelo Hayes and added more gold to The Bloodline. He defended the belt on SmackDown against Madcap Moss before relinquishing the title. The Bloodline also consists of Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman.

Outside of the WWE, Jacob Fatu is the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Lance Anoa'i, who is also a member of the Anoa'i family tree, is competing under MLW.

