Roman Reigns' lookalike wants to separate himself from the OTC amid hopes of his WWE debut

A non-WWE star who many feel resembles Roman Reigns has finally reacted to comparisons between him and the Original Tribal Chief. Reigns is considered one of the biggest stars in the world today, so it's a lot of pressure for someone to be compared to him.

Ad

Hoka The Hybrid King is a top star for promotions such as Reality of Wrestling and Gremlin House Wrestling. He's half-Samoan and half-Tongan and wants to inspire the next generation of Tongan wrestlers. He's been compared to the OTC due to how they look alike, from their facial features, build, hair, and even tattoos.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Hoka finally revealed his real feelings about fans who compare him to Roman Reigns. He admitted that it's great to be mentioned alongside the WWE Superstar, but he also wanted everyone to know that he wants to carve his own path in pro wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"It is nice to like be compared to the top guy. Not gonna lie to you. It is cool, but at the same time, I'm my own person, you know what I mean? So, I take that as a compliment, but at the same time, it's like I'm trying to do everything to separate from him," Hoka said. [12:44 - 13:05]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Hoka has made a name for himself on the independent circuit. He also has a big following on social media, with 105,000 followers on Instagram. He's signed to Reality of Wrestling, which is a partner of the WWE ID program.

Roman Reigns finds out CM Punk's favor on SmackDown

The main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 will be a Triple Threat match involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. It's rare to have a match like this without a championship at stake, but the three stars have made it work through their history and animosity with one another.

Ad

Another main factor in the story was the mystery surrounding the favor Paul Heyman owed to Punk, who finally revealed it last Friday on SmackDown. He will have Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania 41, which infuriated The Head of the Table.

Reigns tried to get Heyman to not fulfill the favor, but to no avail. Punk delivered a thunderous GTS on the OTC to end the show. Rollins was watching in the corner, telling his former Shield brother that he warned him this would happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More