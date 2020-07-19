Roman Reigns looks absolutely jacked during his time away from WWE (Photo) 

Roman Reigns posted a couple of videos and a photo on his Instagram handle. The Big Dog seems to have bulked up considerably during his hiatus from WWE as he looked jacked in the photo.

Roman Reigns worked out on his shoulders in the videos, which you can check out below, along with the photo:

The caption read as follows:

Shoulders week 1 #Y3T. Seated Side Laterals, Rep range 12-16. Definitely getting stronger and building muscle but not quite where I want to be. The grind continues as I follow this fitness Journey/Lifestyle. Hope this finds everyone well and in good health. Shout out to Coach @neil_yoda_hill1 , wishing u a speedy recovery my friend! Stay safe and God bless! 🤙🏽.

The former Universal Champion looked so good that there were fans who even called for Reigns to ditch his tactical vest.

Roman Reigns has levelled up!

When Roman Reigns comes back, I hope they change everything about his presentation. His gear, his music, no more Shield memories. DUDE IS YOLKED pic.twitter.com/R3rVzfbdpX — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 19, 2020

Roman Reigns looking jacked during his time away from WWE pic.twitter.com/bHVEbog32B — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 18, 2020

I hope he comes back with a different gear to show off his jackness and to lay the shield to rest — Elix 🇵🇷 (@Elixaliobet) July 18, 2020

Advertisement

Enormous. He should ditch the silly vest. — Pizza Cat #BLM Wear a mask (@joe_parr) July 18, 2020

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE?

Roman Reigns has not showed up on WWE TV since pulling out of his scheduled WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg. Reigns has taken a hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and various reports state that there is no timeline with regards to his comeback.

Roman Reigns may only be back once the pandemic is brought under control and the situation backstage in WWE is safe enough for him to return.

Reigns, however, is working hard while being away from the ring and he intends to smash people once he gets back to in-ring action.

The Big Dog had revealed in a recent interview with The Hindu Metroplus that he's been training and he is ready to get back to action. The training is surely paying off as Reigns has surely bulked up!

"I'm ready to smash people, if you know what I mean. I've been training my butt off during this pandemic. As far as performing in front of an empty arena is concerned, it is tough and I really commend all the guys and girls who are doing it. Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans, so that is the hardest part."

Roman Reigns will be back to the WWE once it's safe to do so and we expect him to be pushed right back into the Universal title picture.

What are your thoughts about Roman Reigns' improved physique?