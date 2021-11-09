Roman Reigns' physical development is impressive to say the least

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top gun for some time now. His combination of outrageous genetics and Tribal Chief persona has garnered him an incredible fanbase. The former Shield member has bulked up ridiculously to help reach his full potential.

If one takes into consideration the physique he had during his debut, Reigns has put in some serious work to get into shape. The Head of the Table looks absolutely dominant with his current physique and is a force to to be reckoned with on the WWE roster. He made his televised entry as Roman Leakee on August 19, 2010, in a 15-man battle royal.

SPORTbible @sportbible



sportbible.com/wwe/news-wwe-r… WWE superstar Roman Reigns has undergone a remarkable body transformation while taking time away. WWE superstar Roman Reigns has undergone a remarkable body transformation while taking time away. sportbible.com/wwe/news-wwe-r… https://t.co/w9S7Xl0s2r

WWE and its fans demand excellence in how a superstar appears. This has a substantial impact on a superstar's popularity and status within the company. Reigns has been persistent with his efforts in creating momentum for his character, his incredible shape played a substantial role in achieving that.

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline mangled their opposition on SmackDown

The Bloodline and Roman Reigns picked apart Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Although Woods is the current King of the Ring, Reigns made it clear that he is at the top of the food chain. The actions of him and the Usos continue to assert dominance over SmackDown on a weekly basis.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the actions of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline? Let us know in the comments:

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell