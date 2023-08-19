Roman Reigns was not the only major WWE name missing from SmackDown

Roman Reigns is not present this week at WWE SmackDown. After a tumultuous episode last week, he was not making an appearance this week. However, he was not the only big name missing from SmackDown this week, as the rest of The Bloodline was also not present.

Last week, Jey Uso said that he quit after attacking Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

This came after Jimmy had cost him in his match against Reigns at SummerSlam, a match that Jey appeared to have in hand and had almost won. The attack from his brother came at the worst time, and no matter what reasoning he gave, at the end of the day, it was not enough for Jey, who walked out of not only The Bloodline but also SmackDown and WWE.

This week, Roman Reigns was not present on the show, something that's not altogether unusual. However, he was not the only one to miss the show as the rest of The Bloodline was missing as well, something that disappointed fans.

Jey Uso was not present, but Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were not on the show either. This was one of the first shows that almost no members of The Bloodline were present. Paul Heyman was on the show, though, and cut a promo during an interview with Kayla Braxton.

The lack of the entire Bloodline, though, was something fans didn't expect this week.

Thankfully, fans have something to look forward to next week on SmackDown, with Jimmy Uso slated to appear.

