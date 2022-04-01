"2 titles to put on your desk" - Roman Reigns makes a bold prediction regarding his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns has stated that he is confident he'll win two championships at WrestleMania 38.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion will face Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows in a title vs. title match. Lesnar is the current WWE Champion.

Taking to Twitter, The Head of the Table said that he is looking forward to appearing on The Tonight Show once again after his win at WrestleMania 38 against The Beast Incarnate. Reigns stated:

“Always appreciate a conversation on @FallonTonight @jimmyfallon. Already looking forward to the next time…when I have 2 titles to put on your desk. #WrestleMania.”

Roman Reigns talks about his success in WWE

Roman Reigns has also spoken about how much he enjoys his career in professional wrestling.

In an interview on The Michael Kay Show, Reigns mentioned that he wants his daughter to do well in life and love whatever she decides to do. The Tribal Chief made these comments after stating that he loves the life that he has made for himself.

“This is stupid, this is crazy stupid. I can’t believe I am living this day, this is how my life is going. I told my daughter a couple of weeks ago, I don’t care what you do but find something that you love as much as I love my life. I want you to find something in life and structure your life to where you enjoy it. Do something that makes you happy and put a smile on your face every day,” said Reigns. (2:05 onwards)

The match between Reigns and Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals is being billed as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. The high-profile clash is set to main event WrestleMania Sunday in Dallas.

