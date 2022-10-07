“My ring. My show”- Roman Reigns makes a bold statement ahead of the season premiere of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns fired a warning shot at Logan Paul ahead of the duo's scheduled confrontation on SmackDown.

The war of words between Reigns and Paul has been brewing for the last few weeks. The match between them was made official after the YouTuber showed up on the blue brand to challenge The Tribal Chief. The duo will lock horns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After being absent last week, Roman will return to SmackDown this week where is slated to come face-to-face with Logan. The Tribal Chief had a message for his opponent before things heat up on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns wrote:

"Face to face. My ring. My show. #GODMode #SmackDown."

Roman Reigns won't be competing at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Roman Reigns has been on one of the most dominant title runs of all time. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 150 days and has not been pinned in over two years.

While Roman is slated to lock horns with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief won't be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.

Ever since his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, fans have seen very little of Reigns on WWE programming. The Head of the Table himself confirmed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he'll be transitioning towards a part-time wrestler and won't work as many dates as he has in prior years.

"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did."

It'll be interesting to see what goes down between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul once the duo come face-to-face. Their last confrontation at the press conference ended on a heated note as Reigns shoved the social media megastar after the formalities.

The Tribal Chief could also get involved in The Bloodline civil war between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Roman officially welcomed Sami into the faction two weeks ago and one could expect him to not be happy with Jey's attitude towards the new recruit.

