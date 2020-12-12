Roman Reigns makes it personal in latest tweet to Kevin Owens after SmackDown

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns proved once again how vicious and merciless he can be when he wants to. The Tribal Chief launched a brutal attack on Kevin Owens, but things didn't end here.

Roman Reigns looked straight at the camera and addressed Owens' wife and kids. He warned them that if they don't talk sense into Owens' head, he will make sure to take food off their table. Following SmackDown, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and sent a message to Owens, telling him to send love to his family on behalf of Reigns.

Force my hand...

and I will make sure you understand...

who I am...



The Tribal Chief.

The Head of the Table.

The Best of the Best.

The Provider.

The Protector.

The Gentleman.

The Giver.

The Taker.



Give the family my love. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 12, 2020

Roman Reigns has crossed the line by mentioning Owens' family

Until now, we knew Roman Reigns as a ruthless heel who can go to any lengths to put his opponent down, but fans had never imagined in their wildest dreams that he would target someone's family in a feud. Reigns has done the unthinkable, and Owens will be out for revenge next week on SmackDown.

The duo is all set to collide at WWE TLC 2020, with Roman Reigns' Universal title on the line. After what Reigns did tonight, fans would want nothing but to see him get destroyed by Kevin Owens at the upcoming pay-per-view.