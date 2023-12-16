Roman Reigns makes urgent request of Bloodline member

Roman Reigns just made an urgent request of a Bloodline member.

He finally returned to SmackDown tonight in full form as he announced that Solo Siko would succeed him as the next Tribal Chief. However, the celebration was cut short by Randy Orton, who made his intentions clear when he challenged him for the WWE Championship.

Orton even tried to hit the RKO on Reigns, embarrassing him in the process, and Reigns wasn't too happy about it. In a backstage segment with the Bloodline, The Tribal Chief blamed Orton for ruining Solo Sikoa's moment and said someone should handle him.

Jimmy Uso suggested that Solo handle Orton since he is the apparent heir to become the next Tribal Chief. However, Roman Reigns had other ideas as he informed Jimmy that if he took on Orton tonight in their bout, he could ask him for anything as a reward.

Jimmy Uso, however, answered with "yeet," which is Jey Uso's catchphrase, and it didn't please the Tribal Chief.

Screengrab of Roman Reigns tweet

Jimmy Uso is set to face Randy Orton in the main event of SmackDown tonight, and it will be interesting to see if this will motivate him.

